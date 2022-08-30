Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $200.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.48), with a volume of 26893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.46).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Norcros Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.97 million and a P/E ratio of 658.06.
Norcros Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total value of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
Recommended Stories
