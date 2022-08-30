Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL) Insider Todd Ross Acquires 100,000 Shares

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL – Get Rating) insider Todd Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,700.00 ($18,671.33).

Nordic Nickel Price Performance

About Nordic Nickel

(Get Rating)

Nordic Nickel Limited engages in discovering, developing, and supplying nickel sulphides for the battery minerals. Its flagship project is the Pulju project, which comprises of one granted exploration license (EL), seven EL applications, and one exploration reservation ground in Finland. The company was formerly known as Nordic Nickel Pty Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.