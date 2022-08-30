Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,669. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

