Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,691,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $108.35. 24,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,270. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

