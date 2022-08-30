Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,417 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.48. 15,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,283. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $471.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,502.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

