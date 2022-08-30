Norinchukin Bank The Buys 2,381 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Target were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.70. 45,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $187.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

