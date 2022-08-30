Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,753 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.78. 9,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

