Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,118 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.