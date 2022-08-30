Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,927. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

