Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 118.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 278,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.4% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 232,452 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 213,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 1,312,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,362,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

