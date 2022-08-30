Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,080,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

