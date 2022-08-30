Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 11,931 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,710. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

