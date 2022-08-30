Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 182,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,202. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,189.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $307,133 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

