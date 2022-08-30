Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $205,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $240.32. The stock had a trading volume of 91,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,095. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

