Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $15.11 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 6,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.