Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 22,852 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. 121,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.