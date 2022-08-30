Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 264 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,632,000 after purchasing an additional 690,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $172.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,055. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $238.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

