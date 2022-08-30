Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,662. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

