Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,952. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

