Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 13,360 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

EPD stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 142,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

