Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO William S. Lance Sells 866 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $22,663.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.49. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
