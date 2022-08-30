Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO William S. Lance Sells 866 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $22,663.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.49. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.