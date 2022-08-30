Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.50. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,789. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novanta by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 300.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 737.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

