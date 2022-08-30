NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 43,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,089,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Down 13.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.