Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 81,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,778,094 shares.The stock last traded at $18.81 and had previously closed at $17.94.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.