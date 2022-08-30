Nutanix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,658 call options on the company. This is an increase of 173% compared to the average daily volume of 3,907 call options.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 185,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,094. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

