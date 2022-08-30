Obyte Price Tops $14.92 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.92 or 0.00075976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $3,752.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,922 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
