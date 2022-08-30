ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,256.86 or 0.99918307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00057260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024947 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001334 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

