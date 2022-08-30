Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.99

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPI. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,222.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.