Oiler Network (OIL) Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges

Oiler Network (OIL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Oiler Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oiler Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Oiler Network has a market capitalization of $284,557.82 and approximately $11,254.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082040 BTC.

Oiler Network Profile

Oiler Network (OIL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Oiler Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

