Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 52,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $77.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.