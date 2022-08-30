Omni Event Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Omni Event Management Ltd cut its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.82% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPVF. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 237,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,473 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,300. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

