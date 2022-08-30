Omni Event Management Ltd Has $3.54 Million Holdings in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,123 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 1.62% of L&F Acquisition worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNFA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,534,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 288,719 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

L&F Acquisition stock traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,981. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $15.73.

In other L&F Acquisition news, major shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 19,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $277,660.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

