Omni Event Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 1.32% of PepperLime Health Acquisition worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,641,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,305,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 1,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

