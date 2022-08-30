Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Cohn Robbins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock remained flat at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

