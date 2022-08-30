Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 1.35% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,688,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,762. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

