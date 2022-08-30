Omni Event Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Omni Event Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 98,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1,943.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 475,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,438. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

