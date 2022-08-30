Omni Event Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 1.38% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 558,722 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,385 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WARR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,491. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

About Warrior Technologies Acquisition

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

