Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 9,650 Shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Enphys Acquisition worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NFYS remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

