Omni Event Management Ltd Takes $2.87 Million Position in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 289,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGTO. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,440,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,480,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGTO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 4,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,642. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

