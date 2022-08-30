OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,788. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.