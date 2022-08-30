OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

