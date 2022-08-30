OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 21,084 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,084 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 96,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,590. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

