OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,876. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

