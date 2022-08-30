OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,401,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,237.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS SMMD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 19,715 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.