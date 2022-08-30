OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,401,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,237.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 19,715 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

