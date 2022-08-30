OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 175 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 103.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 175.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD stock traded down $15.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,216.76. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,458. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,291.62. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.