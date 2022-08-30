OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.66. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

