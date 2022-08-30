OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,075,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after buying an additional 93,942 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,329,792. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

