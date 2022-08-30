OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,100 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

