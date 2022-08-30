OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VMware by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

