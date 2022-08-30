OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.